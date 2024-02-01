11.9 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 01 February 2024
Italy's news in English
News Lifestyle

Prince Harry’s Spare is Italy’s best selling book in 2023

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Spare sold more than 300,000 copies in Italy last year.

The biggest selling book in Italian bookshops last year was Spare - Il Minore, Prince Harry's explosive memoir, with more than 300,000 copies sold in Italy.

The book, published in Italy by Mondadori, tops the 2023 best-seller list compiled by the Italian Publishers Association in collaboration with Nielsen BookScan and Informazioni Editoriali.

In second place comes La portalettere, Francesca Giannone's award-winning debut, published by Nord, which is currently being translated in 19 countries.

La portalettere sold more than 258,000 paper copies (out of a total of 350,000 copies including digital format) to make it the best-selling novel in Italy last year.

In third place is Dammi mille baci by T. Cole, a longseller promoted by #BookTok and published by Always Publishing, and in fourth position is Tre ciotole (Mondadori) by Michela Murgia, who died last summer.

Fifth in the ranking is the controversial Il mondo al contrario by General Roberto Vannacci, released in August in a self-published version and later made available in bookstores.

In sixth place is Niccolò Ammaniti with La vita intima (Einaudi Stile Libero) while seventh on the list is Come d'aria by Ada D'Adamo, published by Elliot and winner of the 2023 Strega Prize.

Le armi della luce by Ken Follett (Mondadori) is in eighth place and Tutto è qui per te by Fabio Volo, also published by Mondadori, is ninth.

Closing the top 10 best-seller list is Aldo Cazzullo with Quando eravamo i padroni del mondo – Roma: l’impero infinito, published by HarperCollins.

