Rome to transform Tiber beach into permanent river park

Tiberis beach to stay open until 15 October.

Rome's artificial beach on the banks of the river Tiber is to be transformed into a permanent park at the end of this summer season, the city's mayor said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the opening of Tiberis for the seventh summer in a row, Roberto Gualtieri said: "We are bringing the Tiber back to the centre of city life and Tiberis is the jewel of this project".

Gualtieri said that the "beautiful and high-quality place" will undergo a €1 million transformation project in mid-October to turn it into a year-round park while retaining its "beach dimension" during the summer.

The mayor said the project will "enhance the recreational-sports character" of the site and is "part of a broader vision of the city, in which the Tiber will become the largest linear park in Rome".

In the meantime Tiberis will offer beach facilities including sunbeds, table football, table tennis and volleyball courts as well as water games for children.

Tiberis also has catering facilities and will offer yoga and pilates classes and cultural events as well as music events at night.

The free beach, located on reclaimed marshland between the S. Paolo and Marconi districts south of the city centre, is open every day until 15 October 2024.

The roughly two-hectare riverside space was first created in 2018 during the administration of Gualtieri's predecessor Virginia Raggi.

Tiberis is not the first man-made beach on the Tiber: in 2005 former mayor Walter Veltroni launched the Tevere Village beach along the river below Castel S. Angelo.