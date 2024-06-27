29.2 C
News Travel

ITA Airways makes dog travel in Italy easier with new weight limit

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Maximum dog weight on flights rises by 2 kg.

There is good news for people who wish to travel with their dogs in Italy as ITA Airways raises its weight limit for pets from 8 kg to 10 kg on domestic flights.

Under the new rules, effective from 20 June, medium-sized dogs weighing up to 10 kg (in addition to a 2 kg carrier) can travel in the cabin.

The move, subject to certain conditions, was authorised by Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC in a derogation of European Union regulations whose weight limit is 8 kg.

Pets must be kept in an "appropriate soft-sided, semi-rigid or rigid carrier" - according to the ITA Airways website - which must be "properly ventilated and kept closed for the duration of the flight so that the pet cannot get out, even partially".

The pet carrier must be within the following dimensions - 24 cm high, 40 cm long and 30 cm wide - and must be well ventilated, waterproof and resistant, allowing the animal "to sit, turn and lie down comfortably".

There is an additional charge of €73 for the new service, with ITA Airways pointing out that for all flights outside Italy the maximum weight for pets remains 8 kg.

Up to five animals of the same species are allowed to travel in the carrier, provided their total maximum weight is not more than 10 kg.

ENAC said it was willing to evaluate any similar requests from other airlines to raise the weight limit of pets in the cabin to 10kg, reports Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper.

Last month Trenitalia announced that dogs can travel with their owners free of charge on Italy's Frecce and Intercity long-distance trains this summer.

The initiative, in place until 15 September, is part of efforts to reduce the phenomenon of people abandoning their pets as they head off on summer holidays.

