Rome to get its public toilets in order

City to upgrade toilets for Jubilee Year 2025.

Rome has unveiled plans to renovate more than 100 public toilets, many of which are in a poor state or closed, tackling a problem faced by tourists and residents for years.

The capital is undertaking the €3 million renovation project ahead of the Jubilee Year 2025 when millions of extra visitors are set to arrive in the Eternal City.

“The city will have to face an extraordinary influx of tourists and pilgrims" - stated Rome's mayor Roberto Gualtieri - "who we will have to assist in their most immediate needs, starting with a widespread, efficient and clean network of public toilets."

Al via la ristrutturazione di oltre 120 bagni pubblici in gestione a Roma Capitale nei punti strategici della città.



Si interverrà per far fronte al flusso straordinario di turisti e pellegrini in arrivo con il prossimo Giubileo.



Info https://t.co/1g0jp0V2IX pic.twitter.com/OgJCrW8MLW — Roma (@Roma) June 24, 2024

There are various sets of public toilets in Rome, including the largely abandoned self-cleaning facilities introduced for Jubilee 2000 and the modern P.Stop variety.

The toilets set for an upgrade however are the ones located in parks and in busy tourist areas including around the Vatican and the Colosseum.

Under the renovation plan, the city will install new sanitary facilities and automated doors, with plans to create an app for tourists to locate the nearest public toilets.

Visitors who wish to spend a penny will be able to pay for the toilet service with coins or by card.