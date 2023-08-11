27.4 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 11 August 2023
Italy's news in English
Haavas H1 1920 x 116 ITA
Haavas H1 1920 x 116 ITA
Haavas H1 1920 x 116 ITA
Santa Cecilia 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italian writer Michela Murgia dies aged 51
News Culture

Italian writer Michela Murgia dies aged 51

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Murgia died in Rome after battle with cancer.

Michela Murgia, the award-winning Italian writer, intellectual and activist, died in Rome on Thursday aged 51, a few months after announcing that she had stage four kidney cancer.

A prominent feminist and champion of liberal values, Murgia spoke out frequently on themes including LGBTQ+ rights and euthanasia, penning opinion articles for newspapers and speaking in public debates.

Born in Cabras, Sardinia in 1972, Murgia studied theology and began her career as a religion teacher before publishing her first work, Il mondo deve sapere (The World Must Know) in 2006.

This tragicomic novel about the world of call centres inspired the play of the same name, adapted by David Emmer, as well as the 2008 film Tutta la vita davanti by Paolo Virzì.

In 2008 she published the travel book Viaggio in Sardegna and in 2009 her novel Accabadora established her as one of the most important authors of a new generation of Italian writers, winning the Premio Campiello and the Mondello International Literary Prize.

In 2011 she published Ave Maria, a reflection on the role of women in a Catholic context, and in 2013 she co-authored L'ho uccisa perché l'amavo. Falso! with Loredana Lipperini, which tackled violence against women in Italy.

In 2018 she wrote a manual on How to be a Fascist, an ironic look at the logic that attracts increasing numbers of voters to right-wing populism.

In July of this year she married actor and director Lorenzo Terenzi surrounded by a circle of close companions she referred to as her "queer family".

JCU 724x450
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
JCU 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Mater Dei - 1400x360

More like this
Related

Culture

Rome to keep Circus Maximus concerts after Travis Scott row

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy culture minister wades into row over Travis Scott concert in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Sora Lella: Rome remembers Elena Fabrizi

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy opens museums for Ferragosto holiday on 15 August

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Colosseum head calls for end to rock concerts in Rome's Circus Maximus

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy's museums and archaeological sites open for free this Sunday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy opens Caruso Museum in Naples

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Michelangelo Pistoletto art installation destroyed by fire in Naples

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -