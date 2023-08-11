27.4 C
News Culture

Rome to keep Circus Maximus concerts after Travis Scott row

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Travis Scott show sparked calls for no more concerts at Circus Maximus.

Rome is to continue staging concerts at the Circus Maximus after authorities reached an agreement following the controversy over the recent show by American rapper Travis Scott.

The city's mayor Roberto Gualtieri and Italy's culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano agreed to retain the ancient site as a concert venue on condition that organisers face more stringent controls and sanctions.

The agreement on Thursday followed a row over the use of the landmark site for concerts after a rowdy show by Travis Scott triggered earthquake fears in Rome as 60,000 concertgoers jumped up and down on Monday night.

This prompted the director of the Colosseum archaeological park, which includes the Palatine hill parallel to the Circus Maximus, to call for the end of the practice of hosting "mega rock concerts" at the ancient chariot-racing site which she claimed was being put at risk.

Rome's tourism councillor hit back at what he termed a "surreal controversy" and said the rent charged for the Circus Maximus as a concert venue last year brought in more than €2 million which was used to maintain the city's archaeological sites.

Following the phone call between Gualtieri and Sanguiliano, it was decided that from now on each proposed concert would be evaluated on a case-by-case basis in agreement between the city and the culture ministry.

The Circus Maximus has already hosted several high-profile acts this summer, from Guns N' Roses to Imagine Dragons, with the next appointment a show by Italian singer-songwriter Max Pezzali on 2 September.

Photo Wanted in Rome

