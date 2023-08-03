Imagine Dragons to play Rome concert at Circus Maximus

Traffic restrictions in Circo Massimo at weekend.

Imagine Dragons, the American pop rock group, will perform a concert at the Circus Maximus in Rome on Saturday 5 August.

The band is the latest big-name act to play in the historic Rome venue which earlier this summer hosted concerts by Guns N' Roses and Bruce Springsteen.

Around 70,000 fans are expected at the Rome event which will lead to road closures, bus detours and traffic restrictions in the Circus Maximus area.

Sabato 5 agosto il concerto degli Imagine Dragons al #CircoMassimo: il piano #mobilità. Dalle 14 di oggi chiusa via dei Cerchi. Dalle 20 di domani nuove chiusure delle vie limitrofe. Previste deviazioni per 19 linee bus.



Info

The Circo Massimo metro station is set to close at 21.00 on Saturday, with concert-goers who wish to get home by subway advised to go to either Colosseo or Piramide.

The Imagine Dragons concert will be followed two days later by Travis Scott who will perform his new live show Utopia in the landmark venue.

Photo Imagine Dragons - Facebook