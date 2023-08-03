31.5 C
Imagine Dragons to play Rome concert at Circus Maximus

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Traffic restrictions in Circo Massimo at weekend.

Imagine Dragons, the American pop rock group, will perform a concert at the Circus Maximus  in Rome on Saturday 5 August.

The band is the latest big-name act to play in the historic Rome venue which earlier this summer hosted concerts by Guns N' Roses and Bruce Springsteen.

Around 70,000 fans are expected at the Rome event which will lead to road closures, bus detours and traffic restrictions in the Circus Maximus area.

The Circo Massimo metro station is set to close at 21.00 on Saturday, with concert-goers who wish to get home by subway advised to go to either Colosseo or Piramide.

The Imagine Dragons concert will be followed two days later by Travis Scott who will perform his new live show Utopia in the landmark venue.

Photo Imagine Dragons - Facebook

