Rome to host Guns N' Roses concert at Circus Maximus

Guns N' Roses will perform at the Circus Maximus in Rome on Saturday 8 July, leading to traffic restrictions in the area in the days leading up to the concert.

The concert at the Circus Maximus, scheduled to begin at 20.45, is the only Italian date on the group's ongoing world tour which began in Israel last month and will end in Canada in October.

The American hard rock band, fronted by vocalist Axl Rose and guitarist Slash, last performed in Italy with a concert in Milan in 2022 and before that in Florence in 2018.

The Rome concert will result in the closure of streets in the Circus Maximus area as well as parking bans and bus detours in the area, starting from Wednesday night.

The Circo Massimo metro station is likely to close at 21.00, with concert-goers who wish to get home by subway advised to go to either Colosseo or Piramide.

The Circus Maximus in Rome gets ready for the #GunsNRoses concert on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/y02jVH35a6 — Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) July 4, 2023

In recent years the Circus Maximus has hosted concerts by major international acts including The Rolling Stones, David Gilmour and Bruce Springsteen.

Last year the coveted venue hosted concerts by several big-name Italian bands and singers including Måneskin, Vasco Rossi and Renato Zero.

#Roma #viabilità Sabato al Circo Massimo il concerto dei Guns N' Roses. Ecco il piano mobilità. Le prime chiusure, e deviazioni, stanotte su via dei Cerchi https://t.co/Dvdys9UXUX pic.twitter.com/f6Hufh6aX1 — Roma Mobilità (@romamobilita) July 5, 2023

In 1987 Guns N' Roses released Appetite for Destruction, the best-selling debut album ever in the US with more than 30 million copies sold.

In 1991 the group released the twin albums Use Your Illusion I and II (seven times platinum) immediately reaching the first two places on the Billboard Top 200.

Axl Rose and Slash are joined today by bassist and original band member Duff McKagan along with guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer and keyboardists Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese.

