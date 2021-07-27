Måneskin to perform concert at Rome's Circus Maximus next summer

Rome honours Måneskin with Lupa Capitolina award.

Måneskin, the Rome rockers who won Eurovision for Italy, received the Lupa Capitolina award from the city's mayor Virginia Raggi on Tuesday morning.

During the ceremony in city hall, the band made the surprise announcement that they would be performing a concert at the Circus Maximus on 9 July 2022.

Before receiving the award the band appeared on the balcony of the mayor's office, which looks over the Roman Forum, to greet their fans gathered below.

The Roman musicians, who began their career busking on Via del Corso in the city centre, recently reached number 1 in the global charts on Spotify with their cover of Beggin'.

Måneskin's victory at the Italian national music competition San Remo, followed by Eurovision triumph with Zitti e Buoni in May, paved the way to their meteoric rise to global stardom.

Recently the glam rockers from Rome broke into the top 10 in the UK charts with I Wanna Be Your Slave.

Tickets for the Circus Maximus concert are on sale as of today, the band announced. Photo Il Messaggero