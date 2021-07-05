Rome band Måneskin top of Spotify Global Charts

Italy's Eurovision winners on top of the world.

Måneskin, the Rome rockers who won Eurovision for Italy, have reached number 1 in the global charts on the audio streaming platform Spotify with their cover of Beggin'.

The band celebrated the milestone on Instagram by releasing childhood photos of the four members - Damiano, Vittoria, Ethan and Thomas - with the message: “These kids just made it to first place in the global chart.”

The Italian group, who beat Good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo and Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran in second and third place in the world charts, have clocked up almost seven and a half million Spotify plays with the song they took to X Factor Italia.

The band's victory at the Italian national music competition San Remo, followed by Eurovision triumph with Zitti e Buoni in May, paved the way to their meteoric rise to global stardom.

For the duration of this week Måneskin feature in a giant billboard in Times Square, New York, while recently the glam rockers from Rome broke into the top 10 in the UK charts with I Wanna Be Your Slave.

Måneskin's breakthrough success comes after a recent feature article in The New York Times suggested the Roman band was on the cusp of 'conquering the world.'
