Colosseum top trend on Twitter in Italy after Rome mayor gaffe

Rome mayor mocked on social media for slip-up over her "Cupola del Colosseo" remark.

The Colosseum is trending on Twitter in Italy today and not because of news that the ancient amphitheatre has fully reopened its underground labyrinth or that a retractable arena floor is to be built.

'Colosseo' is a top trend because of remarks by Rome's mayor Virginia Raggi who appears to have confused the landmark with St Peter's during the presentation of the 78th Italian Golf Open at the headquarters of Italy's Olympic Committee (CONI) on Monday.

The sporting event is scheduled in early September at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Guidonia, the same venue north-east of Rome that will host Italy's first Ryder Cup in 2023.

“In the meantime, Rome shines and is a beautiful showcase" - said Raggi - "From the green of the Open you can admire, looking closely, even the Cupola of the Colosseum, a truly exceptional and extraordinary backdrop."

The mayor's slip-of-the-tongue was doubly unfortunate as it came a few months after a video clip shared on her official Facebook page mixed up the Colosseum with the Arena of Nîmes in France.

The video was quickly rectified, with Raggi's social media staff apologising to her for the mistake which they pinned on the Italian Golf Federation.

However the damage was done and the mayor - who is seeking a second five-year term of office - was ridiculed on social media for the gaffe.

The latest mix-up involving golf and the Colosseum comes just one month after the city misspelt the name of former Italian president Carlo Azeglio Ciampi, with the plaque in his honour staying covered-up during the unveiling ceremony.

Photo Il Mattino