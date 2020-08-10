Virginia Raggi to seek second term as Rome mayor

Raggi's announcement follows months of speculation.

Virginia Raggi, the current mayor of Rome, has announced her intention to seek a second term in office, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

Raggi reportedly announced her candidature plans during a video-conference with city councillors on the afternoon of 10 August.

The 42-year-old member of the Movimento 5 Stelle has been mayor of Rome since 22 June 2016. 

Her current term of office comes to an end in 2021.
Previous article Rome heatwave warning on 12 August

