Rome heatwave warning on 12 August

Rome on red alert for heatwave this Wednesday.Rome has issued a 'Level 3' heatwave warning for Wednesday 12 August.
The bollino rosso or 'red alert' warning indicates emergency conditions with possible negative effects on not just the elderly, sick or very young, but also on healthy and active people.
For details see city website which also contains a toll-free number to contact the civil protection authority for further information, tel. 800854854, or tel. 0667109200.
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Creative Fun English Teacher PT Afternoons
Needed, passionate MT or equivalent teacher, who loves teaching children from 5 to 18. Mid September start. Send CV and cover letter.
Good evening, My name is Spencer Belmont. I am from the United States, but currently live in Rome. I am looking for a position in Administration, Sales, and/or recruitment. I hav...
Bilingual Translator/Editor/Ghostwriter
Long collaboration with journalists and professionals.I am available for translations, editing, revisions in both English and Italian. Also French and Spanish. Fast delivery also o...
American woman seeking employment in Rome
American woman seeking employment full or part time. Previous experience include; Tourism, personal assistant, home administration, child care and teaching. Willing to travel and l...