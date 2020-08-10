Rome heatwave warning on 12 August

Rome on red alert for heatwave this Wednesday.

Rome has issued a 'Level 3' heatwave warning for Wednesday 12 August.

The bollino rosso or 'red alert' warning indicates emergency conditions with possible negative effects on not just the elderly, sick or very young, but also on healthy and active people.

For details see city website which also contains a toll-free number to contact the civil protection authority for further information, tel. 800854854, or tel. 0667109200.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71490
Previous article Two Rome buses burst into flames
Next article Virginia Raggi to seek second term as Rome mayor

RELATED ARTICLES

10 Italian cities on red alert for heatwave
General

10 Italian cities on red alert for heatwave

4th of July virtual party at US embassy in Rome
General

4th of July virtual party at US embassy in Rome

Alex Zanardi in critical condition after road accident
General

Alex Zanardi in critical condition after road accident

Italy: the most beautiful country in the world
General

Italy: the most beautiful country in the world

How the Irish in lockdown Italy are celebrating St Patrick's Day
General

How the Irish in lockdown Italy are celebrating St Patrick's Day

Rome's most romantic places
General

Rome's most romantic places

Rome street lights up with love for Valentine's Day
General

Rome street lights up with love for Valentine's Day

Rome: ice cold Befana on the way
General

Rome: ice cold Befana on the way

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Rome
General

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Rome

Five Guys postpones Rome opening
Food and Agriculture

Five Guys postpones Rome opening

Five Guys opens in Rome
General

Five Guys opens in Rome

Tuscany hit by 4.8-magnitude earthquake
General

Tuscany hit by 4.8-magnitude earthquake

Where to buy Christmas trees in Rome
General

Where to buy Christmas trees in Rome

Rome's Christmas tree to be lit up on 8 December
General

Rome's Christmas tree to be lit up on 8 December

Venice mayor declares disaster as city hit by highest tide in 50 years
General

Venice mayor declares disaster as city hit by highest tide in 50 years