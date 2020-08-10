Rome heatwave warning on 12 August

Rome on red alert for heatwave this Wednesday.

Rome has issued a 'Level 3' heatwave warning for Wednesday 12 August.

The bollino rosso or 'red alert' warning indicates emergency conditions with possible negative effects on not just the elderly, sick or very young, but also on healthy and active people.

For details see city website which also contains a toll-free number to contact the civil protection authority for further information, tel. 800854854, or tel. 0667109200.