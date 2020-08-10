Two Rome buses burst into flames

Two Rome city buses went up in smoke while in service today.

A Rome city bus burst into flames at 12.40 today, 10 August, between Viale Regina Margherita and Via Nomentana, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

The fire, which broke out in the rear section of the number 19 bus, also damaged some overhead tram cables but there were no injuries to passengers or the driver who attempted to extinguish the flames.

Rome's municipal public transport authority ATAC is carrying out an investigation into the incident. The bus had been in service for more than 15 years.

Later this afternoon another bus on duty was destroyed by fire in Piazzale Sisto V, in the Termini station area, at 16.45. Firefighters put out the flames which destroyed the vehicle. There were five passengers on board at the time. Nobody was injured, reports Italian news agency Adnkronos.

Photo La Repubblica
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71490
Previous article Rome's Raphael show sells out of tickets
Next article Rome heatwave warning on 12 August

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy: Rome to name metro station after 'black partisan'
Transport

Italy: Rome to name metro station after 'black partisan'

Rome bus drivers get martial arts training to deal with unruly passengers
Transport

Rome bus drivers get martial arts training to deal with unruly passengers

Rome to close section of Metro B in August
Transport

Rome to close section of Metro B in August

Rome public transport strike on 10 July
Transport

Rome public transport strike on 10 July

Electric Fiat 500 presented to President of Italy
Transport

Electric Fiat 500 presented to President of Italy

Rome mayor proceeds with cable car project
Transport

Rome mayor proceeds with cable car project

Electric scooter chaos in Rome
Transport

Electric scooter chaos in Rome

Rome's electric scooters: crashes and modified motors
Transport

Rome's electric scooters: crashes and modified motors

Rome public transport strike on 18 June
Transport

Rome public transport strike on 18 June

Rome pedestrian hit by electric scooter on Via del Corso
Transport

Rome pedestrian hit by electric scooter on Via del Corso

Where have Rome's Uber Jump bikes gone?
Transport

Where have Rome's Uber Jump bikes gone?

Rome: woman knocked down by electric scooter
Transport

Rome: woman knocked down by electric scooter

Electric scooter sharing takes off in Italy
Transport

Electric scooter sharing takes off in Italy

Rome: seven city buses destroyed in depot fire
Transport

Rome: seven city buses destroyed in depot fire

How to use public transport in Rome
Transport

How to use public transport in Rome