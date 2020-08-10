Two Rome buses burst into flames

Two Rome city buses went up in smoke while in service today.

A Rome city bus burst into flames at 12.40 today, 10 August, between Viale Regina Margherita and Via Nomentana, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

The fire, which broke out in the rear section of the number 19 bus, also damaged some overhead tram cables but there were no injuries to passengers or the driver who attempted to extinguish the flames.

Rome's municipal public transport authority ATAC is carrying out an investigation into the incident. The bus had been in service for more than 15 years.

Later this afternoon another bus on duty was destroyed by fire in Piazzale Sisto V, in the Termini station area, at 16.45. Firefighters put out the flames which destroyed the vehicle. There were five passengers on board at the time. Nobody was injured, reports Italian news agency Adnkronos.

Photo La Repubblica