Rome's Raphael show sells out of tickets

Massive success for Raphael blockbuster in Rome.

Rome's Raphael exhibition has sold out of tickets three weeks before the blockbuster comes to an end on 30 August, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

Titled Raffaello 1520 - 1483, the world's largest show ever dedicated to the High Renaissance master has been a massive success, despite the significant obstacles thrown in its path by the covid-19 pandemic.

The record-breaking exhibition at the Scuderie del Quirinale is now no longer able to sell any more tickets due to the maximum limit of reservations, based on the capacity calculated to comply with the covid-19 safety measures.

The museum has also registered huge interest in its late night openings which it will take to a whole new level in the final days of the exhibition when it opens to visitors 24 hours a day.

The show, held to mark the 500th anniversary of the death of Raphael, was closed by the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, just days after its inauguration in March, before reopening again in early June.

General Info

Address Via Ventiquattro Maggio, 16, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome's Raphael show sells out of tickets

Via Ventiquattro Maggio, 16, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71487
Previous article Rome's Pantheon: From Hadrian to Raphael

RELATED ARTICLES

Did Raphael really look like this?
Culture

Did Raphael really look like this?

Rome to unveil Torlonia Marbles at long last
Culture

Rome to unveil Torlonia Marbles at long last

Rome opens Raphael blockbuster 24 hours a day to cope with demand
Culture

Rome opens Raphael blockbuster 24 hours a day to cope with demand

Shakespeare: Rome reopens Globe Theatre for summer festival
Culture

Shakespeare: Rome reopens Globe Theatre for summer festival

Rome: Police escort for Cinema America president
Culture

Rome: Police escort for Cinema America president

Keith Haring's lost Rome murals
Culture

Keith Haring's lost Rome murals

Rome city museums open for free on 2 August
Culture

Rome city museums open for free on 2 August

Romaeuropa Festival returns to Rome in 2020
Culture

Romaeuropa Festival returns to Rome in 2020

Rome lights up Piazza del Popolo
Culture

Rome lights up Piazza del Popolo

Rome Film Fest to premiere David Bowie movie
Culture

Rome Film Fest to premiere David Bowie movie

Rome opens Colosseum for moonlight tours this summer
Culture

Rome opens Colosseum for moonlight tours this summer

Rome restores Raphael's Sibyls fresco
Culture

Rome restores Raphael's Sibyls fresco

Rome's Musja art museum closes after just one year
Culture

Rome's Musja art museum closes after just one year

Italy to create 'Netflix of Italian culture'
Culture

Italy to create 'Netflix of Italian culture'

Rome's MAXXI gets ready to open art museum in L'Aquila
Culture

Rome's MAXXI gets ready to open art museum in L'Aquila