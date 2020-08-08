Rome: Give blood before going on summer holidays

Blood donation appeal from Lazio Region as people prepare to go on summer holidays.

The Lazio Region, which includes Rome, has launched an appeal for people to donate blood before they go on vacation.

"It is a gesture of generosity towards others and donors will receive the serological test [for detection of covid-19] for free," said the regional health councillor Alessio D'Amato.

For details of how to give blood see Lazio Region website.

General Info

Website https://www.salutelazio.it/donare-il-sangue
