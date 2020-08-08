Italy: Human trials of Italian covid-19 vaccine in Rome

Lazio Region announces human trials of 'Made in Italy' covid-19 vaccine.

Human trials of an Italian-developed covid-19 vaccine will begin at Rome's Spallanzani hospital from 24 August, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The news was announced on 7 August by Nicola Zingaretti, the president of the Lazio Region and leader of the centre-left Partito Democratico (PD).

"The first doses of a completely Italian-made vaccine, ready for human testing, have arrived at the Spallanzani," a specialist centre for infectious diseases which has played a central role in battling Italy's coronavirus crisis.

"Funded by the Lazio region with an investment of €5 million together with the research ministry. It will be administered to 90 volunteers from 24 August."

The news came the same day that Italy registered another increase in the number of covid-19 infections, with 552 new cases over the last 24 hours, a jump of 150 cases from the previous day, according to the Italian health ministry.

