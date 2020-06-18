Covid-19: Chinese couple give Rome hospital $40,000 for research

Chinese tourists were the first coronavirus cases in Italy.

The two Chinese tourists who were the first people in Italy to test positive for covid-19 have donated $40,000 for research at Rome's Spallanzani hospital.

The Chinese husband and wife, aged 66 and 67 respectively, were hospitalised after falling sick at a hotel in central Rome on 30 January.

They were treated at the Spallanzani, a specialist centre for infectious diseases, which discharged the couple in mid-March.

Following their subsequent return to Wuhan the pair decided to show their gratitude to the Spallanzani by making the $40,000 donation to contribute to research into covid-19.

Their donation has been described as "an act of great generosity and gratitude" by the Lazio Region health councillor Alessio D'Amato who acknowledged that the Spallanzani has an international reputation for medical excellence.

Photo La Repubblica

General Info

Address Via Portuense, 292, 00149 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Covid-19: Chinese couple give Rome hospital $40,000 for research

Via Portuense, 292, 00149 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70929
Previous article Rome: AS Roma footballers wear Black Lives Matter patch

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome's Ciampino airport resumes scheduled flights
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome's Ciampino airport resumes scheduled flights

Covid-19: Italy moves into Phase 3
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy moves into Phase 3

Why most Italian cinemas won't reopen on 15 June
Coronavirus in Italy

Why most Italian cinemas won't reopen on 15 June

Austria and Greece to reopen borders with Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Austria and Greece to reopen borders with Italy

Ryanair: surge of flight bookings for Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Ryanair: surge of flight bookings for Italy

Rome: Pope sets up €1 million fund to help Romans hit by covid-19 crisis
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: Pope sets up €1 million fund to help Romans hit by covid-19 crisis

Covid-19: Italy bids farewell to Cuban doctors
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy bids farewell to Cuban doctors

Italy rolls out covid-19 tracing app
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy rolls out covid-19 tracing app

Covid-19: Italy maps out recovery as travel ban ends
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy maps out recovery as travel ban ends

Italy honours its covid-19 heroes
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy honours its covid-19 heroes

Italy reopens to tourists from Europe
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy reopens to tourists from Europe

Italy records fewest new covid-19 cases since February
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy records fewest new covid-19 cases since February

Italy to lift travel ban between regions on 3 June
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to lift travel ban between regions on 3 June

Rome: €500 fine for dumping masks in street
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: €500 fine for dumping masks in street

Rome picks up the pieces after lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome picks up the pieces after lockdown