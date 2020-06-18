Covid-19: Chinese couple give Rome hospital $40,000 for research

Chinese tourists were the first coronavirus cases in Italy.

The two Chinese tourists who were the first people in Italy to test positive for covid-19 have donated $40,000 for research at Rome's Spallanzani hospital.

The Chinese husband and wife, aged 66 and 67 respectively, were hospitalised after falling sick at a hotel in central Rome on 30 January.

They were treated at the Spallanzani, a specialist centre for infectious diseases, which discharged the couple in mid-March.

Following their subsequent return to Wuhan the pair decided to show their gratitude to the Spallanzani by making the $40,000 donation to contribute to research into covid-19.

Their donation has been described as "an act of great generosity and gratitude" by the Lazio Region health councillor Alessio D'Amato who acknowledged that the Spallanzani has an international reputation for medical excellence.

Photo La Repubblica