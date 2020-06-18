Rome: AS Roma footballers wear Black Lives Matter patch

AS Roma will auction the Black Lives Matter jerseys to raise money for anti-racism organisations.

AS Roma football players will wear a #BlackLivesMatter patch on their shirts for the final 12 games of the Serie A season, to demonstrate a strong anti-racism message, the club has confirmed.

The first time that the AS Roma players will wear the #BlackLivesMatter patch on their left sleeves will be against Sampdoria on 24 June, at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, when the club's Serie A season resumes.

The patch will feature the words ‘Black Lives Matter’ alongside ‘ASSIEME’ – meaning Together, the name of the club's campaign to cover all of its Roma Cares activities during the covid-19 crisis.

The patch is designed to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement, which has gained worldwide momentum following the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed African American man in Minneapolis.

Following each of the 12 games the club will auction off match-worn shirts to raise funds for several prominent anti-racism organisations.

Earlier this month AS Roma players and their coach Paulo Fonseca took a knee before training in Rome to show their support for Black Lives Matter.

“As a football club we are 100% committed to tackling racism in all forms,” said Paul Rogers, AS Roma chief strategy officer, who said the club's global platform means it is in a "powerful position to send out a clear message that Black Lives Matter."

“All over the world, it has been made very clear that it is no longer enough to not be racist, we must be anti-racist," Rogers added.

Photo AS Roma
