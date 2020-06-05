Rome protests murder of George Floyd

Rome demonstration on 7 June to protest against racism.

Rome will host a Black Lives Matter demonstration on Sunday 7 June in the central Piazza SS. Apostoli, near Piazza Venezia, at 11.00.

Organisers, Women's March Rome and Denise Fuja Berhane, are holding the event "to protest the murder of George Floyd and the systemic racism that keeps African Americans from living fully free lives in America."

The organisers also say they will "stand in solidarity with victims of racial oppression in Italy and send the message to Italian leaders that this will not be tolerated."

Organisers say it is a non-violent protest, asking people to "come with your signs and your passion, but no weapons."

Those interested in attending are reminded that masks and social distancing (2 metres apart) are obligatory.

For full details see BLM Protest page on Facebook.

General Info

Address Piazza Dei Santi Apostoli, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome protests murder of George Floyd

Piazza Dei Santi Apostoli, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
