George Floyd mural in Naples: Time to Change the World

George Floyd mural by street artist Jorit appears on Naples rooftop.

George Floyd's face appears in the centre of a mural on a rooftop in Naples alongside Martin Luther King, Malcolm X, Angela Davis and Lenin.

The five portraits, all of which are portrayed with red tears running down their faces, were painted by Italian-Dutch street artist Jorit, with the message underneath reading: "Time to Change the World."

Measuring two by five metres, the mural is the latest work by the Naples-based artist who is known for his large-scale urban portraits of figures including Maradona and Muhammad Alì.

Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man was killed on 25 May by white police officer Derek Chauvin who pressed his knee into Floyd's neck until he died, leading to widespread civil unrest across the US.

 
