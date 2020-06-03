George Floyd death: Italian footballers take knee

Italian football teams add their voices to worldwide protests against racism.

Football teams in Italy, including AS Roma and Torino, have posted pictures of their players kneeling in a symbol of support following the death in police custody of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Italian football clubs including Juventus, Inter Milan, Atalanta and Milan, also supported Blackout Tuesday, together with a host of top Italian musicians, on 2 June.

#BlackoutTuesday was organised in response to the death of Floyd, killed on 25 May by white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes, while other police officers watched. 

      Read also:

Numerous Italian footballers have taken to social media in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement, following in the footsteps of British clubs Liverpool and Chelsea.

FIFA, the international governing body of football, has made an exception to its rule which prohibits political, social or commercial symbols during matches, stating that it "understands the deep feelings" triggered by the killing of Floyd.

The football authority has urged national associations to adopt a "common-sense" approach when dealing with on-pitch demonstrations amid the continuing civil unrest across the US.

RELATED ARTICLES

George Floyd: Italy marks Blackout Tuesday
Civil rights

George Floyd: Italy marks Blackout Tuesday

Women's March Rome 2019
Civil rights

Women's March Rome 2019

Women march in Rome for civil rights
Civil rights

Women march in Rome for civil rights

British in Italy group lobbies for British citizens' rights in Europe
Civil rights

British in Italy group lobbies for British citizens' rights in Europe

Women to march in Rome post Trump inauguration
Civil rights

Women to march in Rome post Trump inauguration

Rome mayor celebrates first same-sex civil union in city
Civil rights

Rome mayor celebrates first same-sex civil union in city

Rome remembers victims of Florida massacre
Civil rights

Rome remembers victims of Florida massacre

International Women’s Day in Rome
Civil rights

International Women’s Day in Rome

Via Crucis in Rome for women who suffer violence
Civil rights

Via Crucis in Rome for women who suffer violence

Italian senate approves compromise civil unions bill
Civil rights

Italian senate approves compromise civil unions bill

A setback for gay rights in Italy
Civil rights

A setback for gay rights in Italy

Getting married at the Colosseum?
City Civil rights

Getting married at the Colosseum?

Rome Rainbow Week
Civil rights

Rome Rainbow Week

Lazio children lack educational opportunities
Civil rights

Lazio children lack educational opportunities

Rome votes to recognise gay civil unions
Civil rights

Rome votes to recognise gay civil unions