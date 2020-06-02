George Floyd: Italy marks Blackout Tuesday

Italian musicians support Blackout Tuesday, the social media movement organised in response to the killing of George Floyd.

Blackout Tuesday, the collective social media action by musicians, sports stars and celebrities to protest racism and police violence, is being supported by some of Italy's top musicians, from Marco Mengoni to Zucchero.

The initiative is being organised in response to the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man killed on 25 May by white police officer Derek Chauvin who pressed his knee into Floyd's neck until he died, while other police officers looked on.

The idea behind Blackout Tuesday - which coincides with Italy's national holiday Festa della Repubblica on 2 June - is to fill Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with black squares alongside the hashtag #BlackoutTuesday.

However organisers are asking people not to post the black squares with #BLM or #BlackLivesMatter hashtags as they say it clogs up critical channels of information and live updates for groups and activists as protests rage across the US.

Major international record labels, sporting organisations and television stations are also taking part, as well as bands including The Rolling Stones.

MTV, the Music Television Channel is to go silent for eight minutes - the length of time Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck.

       Read also:

In Italy the singers and musicians adhering to #BlackoutTuesday include Laura Pausini, Emma Marrone, Alessandra Amoroso, Ermal Meta, Giorgia, Eros Ramazzotti, Biagio Antonacci, Francesco Gabbani, Elisa, J-Ax, Gianna Nannini, Ghali, Giuliano Sangiorgi and Negramaro.

Rome's Galleria Borghese has also blacked out its Instagram account.

Democrats Abroad is inviting members and supporters to join an online vigil on 2 June at 13.00 Eastern Standard Time (19.00 CEST) in protest against the atrocities happening in the United States and against institutionalised racism. Members and their supporters may speak out or just join the virtual vigil. For more details see website.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70727
Previous article Italy records fewest new covid-19 cases since February

RELATED ARTICLES

Women's March Rome 2019
Civil rights

Women's March Rome 2019

Women march in Rome for civil rights
Civil rights

Women march in Rome for civil rights

British in Italy group lobbies for British citizens' rights in Europe
Civil rights

British in Italy group lobbies for British citizens' rights in Europe

Women to march in Rome post Trump inauguration
Civil rights

Women to march in Rome post Trump inauguration

Rome mayor celebrates first same-sex civil union in city
Civil rights

Rome mayor celebrates first same-sex civil union in city

Rome remembers victims of Florida massacre
Civil rights

Rome remembers victims of Florida massacre

International Women’s Day in Rome
Civil rights

International Women’s Day in Rome

Via Crucis in Rome for women who suffer violence
Civil rights

Via Crucis in Rome for women who suffer violence

Italian senate approves compromise civil unions bill
Civil rights

Italian senate approves compromise civil unions bill

A setback for gay rights in Italy
Civil rights

A setback for gay rights in Italy

Getting married at the Colosseum?
City Civil rights

Getting married at the Colosseum?

Rome Rainbow Week
Civil rights

Rome Rainbow Week

Lazio children lack educational opportunities
Civil rights

Lazio children lack educational opportunities

Rome votes to recognise gay civil unions
Civil rights

Rome votes to recognise gay civil unions

Expat Photographer Arrested in Front of Colosseum
Civil rights

Expat Photographer Arrested in Front of Colosseum