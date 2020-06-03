Rome: seven city buses destroyed in depot fire

No injuries and cause of fire unknown in latest Rome bus blaze.

Rome. Seven city buses have been destroyed in a fire at a depot of the municipal public transport ATAC in the Magliana suburb.

Several teams of firefighters tackled the blaze which broke out at 20.50 on the evening of Tuesday 2 June, on Italy's Festa della Repubblica national holiday.

Police attended the scene of the fire whose cause remains unknown although local media report that it was "almost certainly of a malicious nature." There were no injuries reported.

The vehicles destroyed in the flames were reportedly no longer in service on the streets of Rome.

An investigation has been opened into the fire which is not the first to break out in the Magliana bus depot.

Photo: Facebook Micaela Quintavalle