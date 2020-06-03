Rome: seven city buses destroyed in depot fire

No injuries and cause of fire unknown in latest Rome bus blaze.

Rome. Seven city buses have been destroyed in a fire at a depot of the municipal public transport ATAC in the Magliana suburb.

Several teams of firefighters tackled the blaze which broke out at 20.50 on the evening of Tuesday 2 June, on Italy's Festa della Repubblica national holiday.

Police attended the scene of the fire whose cause remains unknown although local media report that it was "almost certainly of a malicious nature." There were no injuries reported.

      Read also:

The vehicles destroyed in the flames were reportedly no longer in service on the streets of Rome.

An investigation has been opened into the fire which is not the first to break out in the Magliana bus depot.

Photo: Facebook Micaela Quintavalle

General Info

Address Via Luigi Candoni, 101, 00148 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome: seven city buses destroyed in depot fire

Via Luigi Candoni, 101, 00148 Roma RM, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome launches 1,000 Helbiz electric scooters
Transport

Rome launches 1,000 Helbiz electric scooters

Rome's limited traffic zones stay open this summer
Transport

Rome's limited traffic zones stay open this summer

Rome bus and metro strike on 29 May
Transport

Rome bus and metro strike on 29 May

Rome metro station reopens fully after more than a year
Transport

Rome metro station reopens fully after more than a year

Rome to limit numbers on metro and buses
Transport

Rome to limit numbers on metro and buses

Rome bus colouring game during lockdown
Transport

Rome bus colouring game during lockdown

Rome streets bid farewell to cobblestones
Transport

Rome streets bid farewell to cobblestones

The Italian government steps in to save a cut-back Alitalia
Transport

The Italian government steps in to save a cut-back Alitalia

Rome city bus destroyed by fire
Transport

Rome city bus destroyed by fire

Coronavirus: free parking on Rome streets
Transport

Coronavirus: free parking on Rome streets

Free taxis in Rome for Doctors fighting Coronavirus
Transport

Free taxis in Rome for Doctors fighting Coronavirus

Rome buses and metro to stop at 21.00
Transport

Rome buses and metro to stop at 21.00

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 1 March
Transport

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 1 March

Rome: Metro B to close early and at weekends
Transport

Rome: Metro B to close early and at weekends

Rome bus and metro strike on 24 February
Transport

Rome bus and metro strike on 24 February