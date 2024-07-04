Rome public transport strikes on 4 and 7 July

Strike called after workplace death of Rome public transport worker.

Rome commuters face an eight-hour public transport strike on Thursday 4 July, from 08.30 until 16.30, affecting buses, subways, trams and light-rail services.

The strike was called by numerous trade unions following the workplace death of an employee of Rome's municipal public transport provider ATAC.

#info #atac - #sciopero di 8 ore fascia 8.30-16.30 -metro A, metro B/B1 metro C ultime corse dai capolinea alle ore 8.30 poi chiusura. Superfice bus,tram e Termini-Centocelle possibili riduzioni di corse #Roma— infoatac (@InfoAtac) July 4, 2024

Rome's public transport network will also be affected by a national strike on Sunday 7 July, from 20.30 until half past midnight.