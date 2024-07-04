Rome public transport strikes on 4 and 7 July

Strike called after workplace death of Rome public transport worker.
#info #atac - #sciopero di 8 ore fascia 8.30-16.30 -metro A, metro B/B1 metro C ultime corse dai capolinea alle ore 8.30 poi chiusura. Superfice bus,tram e Termini-Centocelle possibili riduzioni di corse #Roma— infoatac (@InfoAtac) July 4, 2024
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Yoga, Sound Healing & Live Art