News Transport

Rome public transport strikes on 4 and 7 July

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Strike called after workplace death of Rome public transport worker.

Rome commuters face an eight-hour public transport strike on Thursday 4 July, from 08.30 until 16.30, affecting buses, subways, trams and light-rail services.

The strike was called by numerous trade unions following the workplace death of an employee of Rome's municipal public transport provider ATAC.

Rome's public transport network will also be affected by a national strike on Sunday 7 July, from 20.30 until half past midnight.

For more strike details see Rome city websitePhoto credit: cinemavision / Shutterstock.com.
