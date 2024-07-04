Italy faces airport strikes on Friday 5 July

ITA Airways cancels 24 flights due to strike.

Air travellers in Italy face disruption to flights on Friday 5 July due to strikes by ground staff at several airports in a dispute over pay.

Staff will stage walk outs from 13.00 to 17.00 at the following airports: Bologna, Milan Linate, Milan Malpensa, Rome Fiumicino and Venice.

Employees at Lamezia Terme, Crotone and Reggio Calabria airports in the southern Calabria region will stage a 24-hour strike on 5 July.

A seguito della proclamazione dello sciopero di 4 ore del personale ENAV e GH di Venezia e delle società del settore di Handling degli aeroporti di Milano Linate e Bologna previsti per venerdì 5 luglio 2024, siamo costretti a cancellare 24 voli nazionali.

Qui la lista aggiornata… pic.twitter.com/nMdRgpaw5d— ITA Airways (@ITAAirways) July 1, 2024

ITA Airways says it has been "forced to cancel" 24 domestic flights due to the strike, with a list of the cancelled flights available on its website.

Rome airport management company Aeroporti di Roma warned that flights may be delayed or cancelled on Friday, urging passengers to check the status of their flight with their airline.

Please note that, due to a strike of CUB Trasporti called for 5th July from 1pm to 5pm, flights may be delayed or cancelled. Passengers are therefore invited to check the status of their flight with their airline. pic.twitter.com/oFjYtBxbgc— Aeroporti di Roma (@AeroportidiRoma) July 4, 2024

Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC assures travellers that flights are guaranteed during strikes from 07.00-10.00 and 18.00-21.00.

In addition to the airport strikes on Friday, tourists and residents in Italy face a nationwide train strike and disruption to local public transport this weekend.

For official information about upcoming strikes in Italy see transport ministry website.

Photo credit: Hernan E. Schmidt / Shutterstock.com.