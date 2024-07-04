25.9 C
News Travel

Italy faces airport strikes on Friday 5 July

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

ITA Airways cancels 24 flights due to strike.

Air travellers in Italy face disruption to flights on Friday 5 July due to strikes by ground staff at several airports in a dispute over pay.

Staff will stage walk outs from 13.00 to 17.00 at the following airports: Bologna, Milan Linate, Milan Malpensa, Rome Fiumicino and Venice.

Employees at Lamezia Terme, Crotone and Reggio Calabria airports in the southern Calabria region will stage a 24-hour strike on 5 July.

ITA Airways says it has been "forced to cancel" 24 domestic flights due to the strike, with a list of the cancelled flights available on its website.

Rome airport management company Aeroporti di Roma warned that flights may be delayed or cancelled on Friday, urging passengers to check the status of their flight with their airline.

Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC assures travellers that flights are guaranteed during strikes from 07.00-10.00 and 18.00-21.00.

In addition to the airport strikes on Friday, tourists and residents in Italy face a nationwide train strike and disruption to local public transport this weekend.

For official information about upcoming strikes in Italy see transport ministry website.

Photo credit: Hernan E. Schmidt / Shutterstock.com.

