Italy faces train strike on weekend of 6-7 July

Strike to affect Trenitalia, Italo and Trenord rail services.

Italy faces a national 24-hour rail strike this weekend, from 21.00 on Saturday 6 July until 21.00 on Sunday 7 July, affecting train services across the country.

The industrial action, in peak holiday season, is set to cause nationwide disruption to trains operated by Trenitalia as well as Italo and Trenord services.

In a statement, Trenitalia warned of possible changes and cancellations to train timetables, even before and after the strike, and said that ticket refunds would be available.

The fact that most of the strike is scheduled on a Sunday means there won't be guaranteed train services during rush-hour periods, as per the usual weekday regulations, according to Italian media.

Italy's transport minister Matteo Salvini in May signed an order to halt a 23-hour rail strike, also scheduled on a weekend, due to it coinciding with the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

For official information about upcoming strikes in Italy see transport ministry website.

