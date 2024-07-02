24.3 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 02 July 2024
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Acorn P H1 - 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy faces train strike on weekend of 6-7 July
News Travel

Italy faces train strike on weekend of 6-7 July

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Strike to affect Trenitalia, Italo and Trenord rail services.

Italy faces a national 24-hour rail strike this weekend, from 21.00 on Saturday 6 July until 21.00 on Sunday 7 July, affecting train services across the country.

The industrial action, in peak holiday season, is set to cause nationwide disruption to trains operated by Trenitalia as well as Italo and Trenord services.

In a statement, Trenitalia warned of possible changes and cancellations to train timetables, even before and after the strike, and said that ticket refunds would be available.

The fact that most of the strike is scheduled on a Sunday means there won't be guaranteed train services during rush-hour periods, as per the usual weekday regulations, according to Italian media.

Italy's transport minister Matteo Salvini in May signed an order to halt a 23-hour rail strike, also scheduled on a weekend, due to it coinciding with the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

For official information about upcoming strikes in Italy see transport ministry website.

Photo credit: Giulio Benzin / Shutterstock.com.

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR 1400x360

More like this
Related

Travel

In Italy's Lazio region, young people travel free by bus and rail this summer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

ITA Airways makes dog travel in Italy easier with new weight limit

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italo and Uber join forces to offer new travel service in Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Bisentina Island, jewel of Italy's Lake Bolsena, opens to visitors

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy fines Brazilian influencer for setting foot on forbidden pink beach

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Dogs travel free on Italy's long-distance trains this summer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy faces strikes by airport workers and cabin crews on 28 May

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Rome's Fiumicino Airport opens check-in service at Termini Station

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -