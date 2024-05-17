23.9 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 17 May 2024
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy transport minister halts Sunday train strike
News Transport

Italy transport minister halts Sunday train strike

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Salvini orders deferral of rail strike on 19-20 May to prevent disruption to Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Italy's deputy premier and transport minister Matteo Salvini issued an injunction on Thursday night to halt a planned strike affecting the country's rail network this weekend.

The 23-hour nationwide strike, called by trade unions on behlf of employees of Trenitalia, Italo and Trenord, had been scheduled from 03.00 on Sunday 19 May until 02.00 that night.

In a statement, the transport ministry said the order was made in light of "the important weekend for Formula 1 fans, as it coincides with the 'Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix' sporting event at the Autodromo di Imola."

Noting that more than 200,000 people are expected at the event, the ministry said the strike "would cause significant repercussions and problems for public order and safety."

Salvini has used the same mechanism to curtail or postpone strikes several times over the past year, a tactic fiercely contested by Italy's trade unions.

For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.

Photo credit: Yulia Khardina / Shutterstock.com.
JCU 724x450
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Smiling H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Transport

Train strike: Italy rail passengers face disruption on 19 May

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces taxi strike on 21 May

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Florence rewards commuters who swap cars for bikes

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy bus and metro strike on Monday 6 May

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces public transport strike on Friday 26 April

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome bus and metro fares set to rise

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces public transport strikes on Thursday 11 April

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome swaps asphalt for cobblestones on Aventine Hill

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -