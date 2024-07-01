28.4 C
News Lifestyle

Rome film festival in the shadow of the Colosseum

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Quo Vadis? returns to Rome this summer.

Rome's Parco archeologico del Colosseo in collaboration with Italy's national film archive will stage a free film festival at the Temple of Venus and Roma from 8 to 17 July.

The Quo Vadis? festival features 10 movies "dedicated to the Eternal City, seen through the gaze of masters of cinema, from the post-war period to the present day," organisers say.

The programme includes blockbusters such as Ridley Scott's Gladiator and William Wyler's Roman Holiday as well as Italian classics including C'eravamo tanti amati by Ettore Scola and La grande bellezza by Paolo Sorrentino.

All films are shown in their original version with Italian subtitles, or English subtitles for films in Italian.

Each movie is introduced by a film expert, at 20.30, followed by the screening.

Admission is free, subject to availability of seats, with access from Piazza del Colosseo from 20.30.

Festival organisers say that bookings can be made one week before the scheduled screening date.

Tickets become available every day from 11.00, with additional tickets distributed on the day of the screening at 11.00.

It is also possible for those without tickets to show up on the night and claim any seats left vacant.

For full information including programme see website.

Address Piazza di Santa Maria Nova, 53, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

