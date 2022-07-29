In Italy's Lazio region, under-25s travel free by bus and rail this summer

Young people can explore Lazio region for free by bus and rail.

The Lazio region around Rome is offering people aged 16 to 25 the chance to travel for free on regional buses and trains this summer.

The Lazio in Tour initiative, in effect until 15 September, is designed to encourage young people to explore the region using Trenitalia trains and Cotral coaches.

Lazio governor Nicola Zingaretti said the "beautiful project" would let young people discover the region's "immense cultural and archaeological heritage, with many small jewels, often hidden in neighbouring towns and provinces."

The offer is available to those registered on the Lazio Youth card app or in possession of the European Youth Card.

For full details see Regione Lazio website.

