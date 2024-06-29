28 C
Rome (IT)
Sat, 29 June 2024
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Smiling H1 - 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Girandola: Rome lights up the sky with fireworks for city holiday
News Lifestyle

Girandola: Rome lights up the sky with fireworks for city holiday

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome celebrates Santi Pietro e Paolo on 29 June.

Rome will light up the sky with a spectacular fireworks display on the night of Saturday 29 June to mark a holiday in honour of the city's patron saints Peter and Paul.

The spectacle, known as the Girandola, will take place over Castel Sant'Angelo at 21.30 on Saturday, a public holiday in the Italian capital.

The 22-minute fireworks display re-enacts a tradition that dates back to the 15th century.

The idea of Michelangelo, perfected by Bernini, the fireworks display was introduced in 1481 and has inspired writers and artists through the centuries including Dickens, Belli and Piranesi.

The best places to view the spectacle include Lungotevere Tor di Nona and the bridges of Vittorio Emanuele II, Sant’Angelo and Umberto I.

The popular event will result in some traffic restrictions and city bus detours in the area, from 19.30, to allow for the crowds.

The history of the Girandola is the subject of a new exhibition at Castel Sant'Angelo, described as "a journey through time with paintings, prints, manuscripts and firework machines".

SS Pietro e Paolo

The holiday marks the liturgical feast in honour of the martyrdom in Rome of the apostles, saints Peter and Paul, in a celebration that dates back to ancient Christian times.

The date commemorates the death of the two saints who are said to be buried at the two basilicas bearing their names: San Pietro and San Paolo fuori le mura.

In addition to the fireworks, the annual holiday is also marked with religious procession  at the Basilica of St Paul’s Outside the Walls and an infiorata floral display in front of St Peter's.

The Festa di SS. Pietro e Paolo will result in the closure of many shops, businesses and offices in Rome, as well as the Vatican Museums.

Photo Musei Italiani

Aur 724x450
RIS H3 1920x190
RIS H3 1920x190
RIS H3 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Smiling Tech - 1400x360

More like this
Related

Lifestyle

Rome celebrates patron saints with public holiday on 29 June

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Italy issues heatwave warning for 17 cities on Saturday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome to transform Tiber beach into permanent river park

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Best things to do in Rome in July 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Russell Crowe to perform concert at Colosseum

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Why is it so hard to get a taxi in Rome?

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Salt Bae to open restaurant in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Nasoni: Rome's free drinking fountains

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -