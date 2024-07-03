Rome's Metro A closed at rush hour due to power cut

Substitute buses serving Metro A route.

Rome closed the Metro A line between Termini and Battistini due to a "lack of electricity" at rush hour on Wednesday morning, the city said, with extra buses serving the busy subway route.

In a statement, the city noted that the electrical fault was "external" to the network of the municipal public transport provider ATAC.

The city said that the Termini-Anagnina route was operating as normal but that the Manzoni and Ponte Lungo metro stations were closed.

The closure of the city's main metro line comes as Rome prepares to shut two of its busiest metro stations - Spagna and Ottaviano - for works ahead of the Jubilee Year 2025 when extra millions of pilgrims and tourists are expected to arrive in the Italian capital.

The city is also taking its trams out of circulation over the coming months, replacing them temporarily with buses, as it carries out major works on the main Porta Maggiore tram depot.