Mon, 08 July 2024
News Transport

Rome taxi fares set to increase

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome taxi drivers call off Tuesday strike.

Taxi fares in Rome are set to increase significantly, according to Italian news reports, as the capital prepares to issue 1,000 new taxi licences.

A new minimum fare of €9 will replace the existing minimum starting fee of €3, La Repubblica reports, with the fixed rate to and from Fiumicino airport to rise from €50 to €55, and the Ciampino fare to be hiked from €31 to €40.

A 24-hour strike scheduled by Rome taxi drivers on Tuesday 9 July was called off on Monday afternoon.

Rome's transport councillor Eugenio Patanè will reportedly hold talks with taxi representatives on Tuesday, while the mayor Roberto Gualtieri recently confirmed that the capital would issue 1,000 new taxi licences, as provided under the Asset decree approved by Giorgia Meloni's government last year.

As Rome attempts to address a chronic shortage of taxis in the capital, Italy's powerful taxi lobby continues to oppose moves to introduce new taxi licences and efforts to deregulate the sector by opening it up to ride-hailing apps such as Uber.

Meanwhile the difficulty in getting a taxi in Rome continues to make headlines and spark customer discontent, with massive queues a regular sight at the taxi rank outside the city's central Termini station.

Last week the television journalist and Report presenter Sigfrido Ranucci took to social media to vent his anger about being unable to get a taxi in Rome, writing: “Will someone have the courage to put an end to this indecent Italian, and above all Roman, scandal, which makes it impossible to book a taxi in the capital of Italy?”

