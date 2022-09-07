Rome police seek owner of stolen wedding ring

Appeal to trace owner of ring ahead of wedding anniversary.

Rome police are attempting to track down the owner of a stolen wedding ring, days ahead of a landmark anniversary.

The ring was found in the possession of a thief last year, part of a trawl of valuable items, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Police arrested the criminal and have managed to return the stolen pieces of jewellery to their owners - all except the wedding ring.

"The ring in question" - said the Rome police headquarters - "has 'Corrado 12.9.1967' engraved inside it." 

Launching the appeal days before the 55th anniversary of the wedding, police say they hope the owner of the ring will come forward, by contacting them on tel. 0646864913.

