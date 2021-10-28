Ognissanti: Italy marks All Saints' Day with long weekend
All Saints’ Day, or Ognissanti, on 1 November is a public holiday in Italy.This year the national holiday - also known as Tutti i Santi - falls on a Monday meaning that the country's schools and public offices will be closed.
The celebration of All Saints’ is followed on Tuesday 2 November by All Souls' Day, a Catholic tradition of mourning the dearly departed.
In Italy this is a particularly important day, when people gather to visit family graves.This year Pope Francis will mark the occasion by celebrating Mass at the French Military Cemetery in Rome, on Via della Camilluccia, at 11.00 on 2 November.
The capital’s three main cemeteries - Verano, Flaminio and Prima Porta - will be open each day from 07.30-18.00.
The Non-Catholic Cemetery in the Ostiense-Testaccio district is open all day on 1 November, from 09.00-17.00, with last entrance at 16.30.
For details about visiting Rome’s cemeteries see city website. Photo: DedMityay / Shutterstock.com.
