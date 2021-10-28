Ognissanti: Italy marks All Saints' Day with long weekend

All Saints’ Day, or Ognissanti, on 1 November is a public holiday in Italy.

This year the national holiday - also known as Tutti i Santi - falls on a Monday meaning that the country's schools and public offices will be closed.

The celebration of All Saints’ is followed on Tuesday 2 November by All Souls' Day, a Catholic tradition of mourning the dearly departed.

In Italy this is a particularly important day, when people gather to visit family graves.

The capital’s three main cemeteries - Verano, Flaminio and Prima Porta - will be open each day from 07.30-18.00.

This year Pope Francis will mark the occasion by celebrating Mass at the French Military Cemetery in Rome, on Via della Camilluccia, at 11.00 on 2 November.

The Non-Catholic Cemetery in the Ostiense-Testaccio district is open all day on 1 November, from 09.00-17.00, with last entrance at 16.30.