Clocks go back on Sunday 31 October

Daylight will begin one hour earlier from 31 October 2021.

Clocks go back one hour at 03.00 on the night between Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 October 2021, bringing an end to daylight saving time, or 'summer' time.

Mornings will be lighter one hour earlier, meaning evenings will turn darker earlier.

The time changes occur twice a year in EU countries, on the last Sunday of March and the last Sunday of October.

Summer time returns again on 27 March 2022. Photo credit: S.Borisov / Shutterstock.com.