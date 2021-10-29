G20 Italy: Rome shuts streets and subway stations

Rome hosts the G20 Leaders' Summit this weekend, the high-profile culmination of talks held during Italy's G20 presidency.

Helicopters circled the skies over Rome all day Friday as the heads of the most powerful nations in the world checked into luxury hotels and diplomatic residences before meeting at the two-day G20 summit in the futuristic Nuvola conference centre.

From Friday evening a 10-square kilometre area of the capital's EUR district will be sealed off ahead of the talks during which leaders will sit down to discuss issues related to three main themes: People, Planet, Prosperity.

Schools in the EUR area closed early on Friday afternoon while a total of 14 metro stations on the A and B lines will be shut from 14.00 on Saturday until the end of the day, reopening as normal on Sunday morning.

The closures will affect the Metro A stations Termini, Repubblica, Barberini, Spagna and Flaminio, and on the B line: Termini, Cavour, Castro Pretorio and Circo Massimo will be closed.

Five Metro B stations in the EUR area will be closed all weekend however. Marconi, Magliana, Palasport, Fermi and Laurentina will be shut all day Saturday and Sunday, reopening at 06.00 on Monday morning.

In addition to extensive road closures in EUR, there will be traffic restrictions and parking bans elsewhere in the city this weekend, including in the area around the Vatican.

Via Nazionale will be completely closed to traffic on Saturday evening, from 18.30, with streets set to be sealed off in the historic centre near the Trevi Fountain on Sunday.

There will also be closures to certain museums and archaeological sites to facilitate private tours for the spouses of the G20 leaders.

The Colosseum will be closed to the public on Saturday, until 14.00, with the Roman Forum and Palatine Hill shut for the entire day on Sunday.

Other closures are expected over the weekend at the Capitoline Museums and Galleria Borghese, reports newspaper Corriere della Sera, with private G20-related visits planned in the Vatican Museums too.

For full details of the street closures and traffic diversions see the Roma Mobilità website.