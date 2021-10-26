Italy G20 Leaders' Summit in Rome to be held amid tight security

Rome's EUR district to become security 'red zone' for global summit this weekend.

Rome security chiefs will seal off a 10-square kilometre area of the capital's EUR district ahead of the Group of 20 Leaders' Summit taking place at the Nuvola Congress Centre on 30-31 October.

The two-day event, the culmination of a series of talks held during Italy's presidency of the G20, will see the heads of the world's wealthiest nations converge in Rome to discuss climate change, covid-19 and the post-pandemic global recovery.

The Rome summit is seen as critically important as it comes just before the United Nations COP26 climate change conference which begins in Glasgow on 31 October.

The government says the summit will take place under "maximum security", with a "red zone" around the Nuvola and the media centre at the nearby Palazzo dei Congressi, with the buildings connected by a shuttle service via a protected corridor.

No Green Pass and Fridays for Future have both pledged to organise demonstrations in Rome during the G20 summit whose focus under the Italian presidency is "three broad, interconnected pillars of action: People, Planet, Prosperity."

There are multiple road closures expected in EUR, starting from 29 October, with police snipers stationed on strategic rooftops in the area.

Rome's airspace will be monitored by the army and there will be maximum security around the Hotel Rome Cavalieri A Waldorf Astoria.

Which G20 leaders will be in Rome?

Italian premier Mario Draghi will welcome world leaders to Rome including US president Joe Biden, Canada's premier Justin Trudeau, UK prime minister Boris Johnson, French president Emmanuel Macron, outgoing German chancellor Angela Merkel, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Australian prime minister Scott Morrison.

Also confirmed are King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, president of Argentina Alberto Fernández, South Korean president Moon Jae-in, South African president Cyril Ramaphosa, and Indonesian president Joko Widodo.

Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro is also expected to be present in Rome but there is a question mark over the attendance of Chinese president Xi Jinping.

Russian president Vladimir Putin and Japanese premier Fumio Kishida will not be attending but will follow proceedings by video link, while Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will send his foreign minister.

The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the European Council president Charles Michel will also attend the summit along with G20 guest nation Spain represented by prime minister Pedro Sánchez.

Some of the main international and regional organisations will be represented too along with the finance ministers of the G20 countries traditionally attend the Leaders' Summit.

For details see G20 website. Photo La Repubblica.