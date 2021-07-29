G20 culture ministers meet in Rome

Colosseum and Palazzo Barberini to host Rome G20 summit.

The first G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting will be held in Rome on 29 and 30 July, in a major two-day event held under the Italian G20 presidency.

The meeting will begin at 18.00 on Thursday in the arena of the Colosseum, attended by the culture ministers of 20 of the world's largest economies together with 40 high-level cultural delegations.

Italian premier Mario Draghi will be in attendance along with culture minister Dario Franceschini and the director general of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay.

The meeting will include delegations from UNESCO, OECD, the Council of Europe, the Union for the Mediterranean, ICCROM, ICOM and ICOMOS, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Interpol and the World Customs Organization (WCO).

Colosseum closed

The Colosseum will be closed to visitors all day (entry is permitted to the Roman Forum and Palatine Hill until 16.15, and to the Domus Aurea until 16.30).

Traffic restrictions

Traffic will be prohibited from nearby Via Celia Vibenna and Via di S. Gregorio from 17.00 until around 21.00, resulting in the re-routing of several bus lines and the disactivation of the tram stop at the Colosseum.

Quirinale concert

Later in the evening the Quirinal Palace will host a concert by the Luigi Cherubini youth orchestra - conducted by maestro Riccardo Muti who celebrated his 80th birthday yesterday - broadcast live on Italian television channel Rai1 at 20.20.

Palazzo Barberini

On Friday 30 July a day-long programme of meetings will be held at Palazzo Barberini - home of Italy's collection of ancient art - which will be closed to the public on 29 and 30 July.

There will be traffic and parking restrictions in the areas around the Quirinale and Palazzo Barberini on both days, with similar measures expected in the area around Galleria Borghese on Friday.

Key topics

The G20 Italia website outlines the five key topics up for discussion in Rome as:

  • The protection and promotion of culture and creative sectors as engines for sustainable and balanced growth
  • Protecting cultural heritage against risks, including natural disasters, environmental degradation and climate change, deliberate destruction and looting, illicit trafficking in cultural property
  • Promoting digital and technological transformation in the cultural and creative sectors
  • Building capacity through training to address the complexity of the contemporary world and cultural sector challenges
  • Tackling climate change through culture

Joint declaration

Minister Franceschini said the goal of the G20 meeting is to reach the signing of a joint declaration by the G20 ministers and organisations dealing with culture "which includes a series of commitments on many issues" as well as "the stabilisation of the G20 Culture as one of the preparatory meetings for the summit of heads of states and government."

Italy, which assumed the G20 2021 Presidency last December, will host the G20 leaders’ summit in Rome on 30-31 October.
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75278
