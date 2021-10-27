G20 Italy: Which world leaders will be in Rome?

Italy hosts the G20 Leaders' Summit in Rome.

Rome will host the Group of 20 Leaders' Summit on 30-31 October, the culmination of a series of high-level international talks held during Italy's presidency of the G20.

Italian premier Mario Draghi will welcome the heads of the world's wealthiest nations to the Nuvola Congress Centre, in Rome's EUR district, where they will discuss climate change, covid-19 and the post-pandemic global recovery.

Which leaders will attend the summit in person, who will send representatives in their place, and who will participate by video link?

Here, in alphabetical order, are the countries participating - together with Italy - in the summit and the leaders who will represent them.

Argentina: President Alberto Fernández will be present in Rome.

Alberto Fernández. Photo: Frederic Legrand - COMEO / Shutterstock.com.

Australia: Prime minister Scott Morrisson will attend the G20 talks in person.

Scott Morrisson. Photo CNN.

Brazil: President Jair Bolsonaro will travel to Rome for the G20 summit.

Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: ettore chiereguini / Shutterstock.com.

Canada: Prime minister Justin Trudeau will be present in Rome.

Justin Trudeau. Photo: Art Babych / Shutterstock.com.

China: President Xi Jinping is not expected to attend but will participate via video link.

Xi Jinping. Photo Gil Corzo / Shutterstock.com.

France: President Emmanuel Macron will be present in Rome.

Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock.com.

Germany: Angela Merkel will come to Rome for what is her last G20 summit.

Angela Merkel. Photo: Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock.com.

Japan: Prime minister Fumio Kishida will not attend but will participate in the talks via video link.

Fumio Kishida. Photo Reuters.

India: Prime minister Narendra Modi will be present in Rome.

Narendra Modi. Photo: Amit.pansuriya / Shutterstock.com.

Indonesia: President Joko Widodo will travel to the Rome summit.

Joko Widodo. Photo Pixelicious.id / Shutterstock.com.

Mexico: President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will be represented by Mexico's foreign minister.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Photo: Octavio Hoyos / Shutterstock.com.

Russia: President Vladimir Putin will not come to Rome but will follow proceedings via video link.

Vladimir Putin. Photo: Frederic Legrand - COMEO / Shutterstock.com.

Saudi Arabia: King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will lead the Saudi delegation in Rome.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Photo Economic Times.

South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa will be present in Rome.

Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock.com.

South Korea: President Moon Jae-in will travel to Rome.

Moon Jae-in. Photo: Truba7113 / Shutterstock.com.

Turkey: President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend the Rome summit.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Photo: Sasa Dzambic Photography / Shutterstock.com.

UK: Prime minister Boris Johnson will be present in Rome.

Boris Johnson. Photo: Ilyas Tayfun Salci / Shutterstock.com.

US: President Joe Biden will attend the G20 talks in Rome where he will also meet Pope Francis.

Joe Biden. Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock.com.

The European Union will also be represented by the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the president of the European Council Charles Michel.

Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel. Photo: Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock.com.

Spain will be a guest of the G20 with Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez present at the talks in Rome.

Pedro Sánchez. Photo: Imaxe Press / Shutterstock.com.

Some of the main international and regional organisations will be represented too along with the finance ministers of the G20 countries who traditionally attend the Leaders' Summit.

For full details see G20 website.