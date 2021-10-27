G20 Italy: Which world leaders will be in Rome?
Italy hosts the G20 Leaders' Summit in Rome.
Rome will host the Group of 20 Leaders' Summit on 30-31 October, the culmination of a series of high-level international talks held during Italy's presidency of the G20.
Italian premier Mario Draghi will welcome the heads of the world's wealthiest nations to the Nuvola Congress Centre, in Rome's EUR district, where they will discuss climate change, covid-19 and the post-pandemic global recovery.
Which leaders will attend the summit in person, who will send representatives in their place, and who will participate by video link?
Here, in alphabetical order, are the countries participating - together with Italy - in the summit and the leaders who will represent them.
Argentina: President Alberto Fernández will be present in Rome.
Australia: Prime minister Scott Morrisson will attend the G20 talks in person.
Brazil: President Jair Bolsonaro will travel to Rome for the G20 summit.
Canada: Prime minister Justin Trudeau will be present in Rome.
China: President Xi Jinping is not expected to attend but will participate via video link.
France: President Emmanuel Macron will be present in Rome.
Germany: Angela Merkel will come to Rome for what is her last G20 summit.
Japan: Prime minister Fumio Kishida will not attend but will participate in the talks via video link.
India: Prime minister Narendra Modi will be present in Rome.
Indonesia: President Joko Widodo will travel to the Rome summit.
Mexico: President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will be represented by Mexico's foreign minister.
Russia: President Vladimir Putin will not come to Rome but will follow proceedings via video link.
Saudi Arabia: King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will lead the Saudi delegation in Rome.
South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa will be present in Rome.
South Korea: President Moon Jae-in will travel to Rome.
Turkey: President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend the Rome summit.
UK: Prime minister Boris Johnson will be present in Rome.
US: President Joe Biden will attend the G20 talks in Rome where he will also meet Pope Francis.
The European Union will also be represented by the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the president of the European Council Charles Michel.
Spain will be a guest of the G20 with Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez present at the talks in Rome.
Some of the main international and regional organisations will be represented too along with the finance ministers of the G20 countries who traditionally attend the Leaders' Summit.
For full details see G20 website.
General Info
View on Map
G20 Italy: Which world leaders will be in Rome?
Viale Asia, 40 /44, 00144 Roma RM, Italy