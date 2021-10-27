Måneskin: Rome band to open concert for Rolling Stones

Rome rockers make TV debut in the US.

Italy's Eurovision-winning band Måneskin debuted on US television last night with a performance of the massive hit single Beggin' on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

After an enthusiastic introduction - "Get ready to have your trousers knocked off!" - Fallon said that Beggin' is "the number 1 song on rock and alternative radio right now and has over a billion streams!"

Fallon then made the surprise announcement that the Rome rockers would open for the Rolling Stones in Las Vegas on 6 November.

The news marks the continuation of a sensational success story for the group who just a few years ago could be seen busking on Rome's main street, Via del Corso.

After coming in second place on Italy's version of The X-Factor in 2017, Måneskin honed their distinctive style before going on to win the Eurovision Song Contest this year with Zitti e Buoni.

Known for a sound fusing punk-funk and glam rock, the band was formed in Rome five years ago and comprises singer Damiano David, bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi and drummer Ethan Torchio.

Måneskin will perform tonight at the Bowery Ballroom in New York and on 1 November at the Roxy Theater in Los Angeles before their big night with the Rolling Stones.

The band will then attend the MTV Europe Music Award 2021 in Hungary on 14 November where they are nominated for three awards.

One of the nominations is for the Best Rock category in which they face competition from Coldplay, Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, Kings of Leon and The Killers.
