Italy: Earthquake rocks Pesaro and Urbino
No reports of injuries or damage in Marche earthquake.
A 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck the Italian province of Pesaro and Urbino, in Le Marche, at lunchtime on Friday 29 October.
The epicentre of the quake was near Montefulcino, 16 km from Urbino and 18 km from Pesaro, according to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).
The earthquake was reportedly felt in the regions of Umbria and Emilia Romagna and along the Adriatic coast.
Schools were evacuated immediately, according to local media, however there are currenty no reports of injuries or structural damage.
[DATI #RIVISTI] #terremoto ML 4.3 ore 12:53 IT del 29-10-2021 a 3 km N Montefelcino (PU) Prof=38Km #INGV_28753521 https://t.co/KQ7hCuW0Kh
— INGVterremoti (@INGVterremoti) October 29, 2021
