15.1 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 22 November 2024
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Temple TREY Nov to Jan 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Climate protesters dump manure outside Italy's interior ministry
News Environment

Climate protesters dump manure outside Italy's interior ministry

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Extinction Rebellion stage protest in Rome.

Activists linked to the Extinction Rebellion environmental group dumped a truckload of manure outside Italy's interior ministry in Rome on Friday as part of a demonstration.

Around 100 protesters set up tents on the grounds of the ministry building in Piazza del Viminale, near Rome's opera house, before being removed by police.

The protest was against the Italian government's climate policies and the promotion of laws aimed at repressing dissent, according to news outlet Fanpage.

"This ministry is one of the promoters of the new security bill that significantly increases the penalties for those who protest peacefully" - one of the activists said - "We are occupying this square to demand that those who have the task of protecting our security do everything necessary to combat ecoclimatic collapse and to guarantee the right to dissent."

During the demonstration, which coincided with the final day of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, a protester held a banner that read: "The only security we have is this shitty climate".

Earlier this year Italy introduced tough new penalties for those who damage or deface monuments and heritage sites, as the right-wing government sought to clamp down on "eco-vandals".

Under the law - which was proposed by former culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano after a series of protests targeting landmarks including the Trevi Fountain - those caught damaging or defacing works of art or cultural heritage can face fines of up to €60,000.

Photo Extinction Rebellion Italia

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
FiR 320 x 480 H3

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Environment

Rome mayor presents plan for giant waste incinerator

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Greenpeace: Rome heatwave hits over 50 degrees at tourist sites

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Climate activists deface luxury fashion shops in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Rome residents join blitz to clean up the city

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Rome park hosts FAO Global Library of Trees and Flowers

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Rome tackles street trash with new smart bins

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Climate activists in Italy target Botticelli painting in new protest

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Climate activists interrupt Christmas concert in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -