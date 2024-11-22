Climate protesters dump manure outside Italy's interior ministry

Extinction Rebellion stage protest in Rome.

Activists linked to the Extinction Rebellion environmental group dumped a truckload of manure outside Italy's interior ministry in Rome on Friday as part of a demonstration.

Around 100 protesters set up tents on the grounds of the ministry building in Piazza del Viminale, near Rome's opera house, before being removed by police.

The protest was against the Italian government's climate policies and the promotion of laws aimed at repressing dissent, according to news outlet Fanpage.

Oggi @XrItaly scarica quintali di letame di fronte al Viminale: “L’unica sicurezza che abbiamo è questo clima di merda”



Ci sono dei precedenti:



1/ pic.twitter.com/66yNBrXyse — valerio renzi (@valeriorenzi) November 22, 2024

"This ministry is one of the promoters of the new security bill that significantly increases the penalties for those who protest peacefully" - one of the activists said - "We are occupying this square to demand that those who have the task of protecting our security do everything necessary to combat ecoclimatic collapse and to guarantee the right to dissent."

During the demonstration, which coincided with the final day of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, a protester held a banner that read: "The only security we have is this shitty climate".

LETAME AL VIMINALE: SICUREZZA DI CHI?

Scaricata una tonnellata di letame al Ministero dell’Interno, mentre un centinaio di persone si sono accampate in tenda all’ingresso. #climadimerda #climatechange #ExtinctionRebellion pic.twitter.com/1fOOEsJ6ka — Extinction Rebellion Italia (@XrItaly) November 22, 2024

Earlier this year Italy introduced tough new penalties for those who damage or deface monuments and heritage sites, as the right-wing government sought to clamp down on "eco-vandals".

Under the law - which was proposed by former culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano after a series of protests targeting landmarks including the Trevi Fountain - those caught damaging or defacing works of art or cultural heritage can face fines of up to €60,000.

Photo Extinction Rebellion Italia