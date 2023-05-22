23.4 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 22 May 2023
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy culture minister blasts Trevi Fountain protest by 'eco-vandals'
News Environment

Italy culture minister blasts Trevi Fountain protest by 'eco-vandals'

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Climate protesters turn waters of famed Rome fountain black.

Italy's culture minister blasted the "reckless actions" of climate activists who poured diluted charcoal into the waters of Rome's landmark Trevi Fountain on Sunday.

"The attacks on monuments by eco-vandals are becoming a tired ritual which, unfortunately, however, has an economic cost for citizens and perhaps even causes damage, " Gennaro Sangiuliano wrote on Twitter.

The protest was carried out by nine members of the Ultima Generazione group who waded into the 18th-century fountain and held up banners against fossil fuels as they turned the waters black before being dragged out by police.

In a statement, Ultima Generazione called for an immediate halt to public subsidies for fossil fuels, claiming the climate crisis is the reason for the deadly floods in Italy's northern Emilia-Romagna region.

"1 out of 4 houses in Italy is vulnerable to floods" - Ultima Generazione wrote on Twitter - "How much longer do we have to wait for those in government to take concrete action?"

Rome's mayor Roberto Gualtieri also condemned the stunt, which came less than two months after a similar incident at the Barcaccia fountain at the foot of the Spanish Steps.

“Enough of these absurd attacks on our artistic heritage", the mayor wrote on Twitter, noting that the clean-up operation "would lead to the waste of 300,000 litres of water".

The blitz at the Trevi Fountain was the latest in a string of actions by climate activists in Rome and Milan in recent months, from gluing their hands to art works to staging road blocks in rush hour traffic.

One of Rome's top tourist attractions, the Trevi Fountain was inaugurated on this day in 1762.

Photo Ultima Generazione

JCU 724x450
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR 1400x360

More like this
Related

Environment

Where to find Blue Flag beaches near Rome in 2023

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Climate activists turn famed Rome fountain black

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Rome climate activists stop traffic with naked protest

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Italy celebrates Earth Day 2023 in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Italy set to make 'vandal' climate activists pay for restoration work

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Climate activists dye water black in Rome's Barcaccia fountain

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Florence mayor stops climate activists spraying paint on Palazzo Vecchio

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Italy to set up task force to tackle drought

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -