Climate activists glue hands to Laocoön in Vatican Museums

After Botticelli in Florence, climate activists strike in the Vatican Museums.

Two climate activists linked to the Ultima Generazione group glued their hands to the base of the ancient Laocoön sculpture in the Vatican Museums on Thursday, with a banner reading "No gas and no coal".

Video footage of the stunt was posted on the Ultima Generazione Twitter page with the statement:

"In this statue we see Laocoon, the priest who tried to warn troians about the greeks' plot of the troian horse. He was ignored and Troy was conquered. Today activists are trying to warn humanity, but they are ignored and repressed just the same."

There were no reports of damage to the masterpiece - known as Laocoön and His Sons or the Laocoön Group - which is believed to date to the first century BC and was excavated in 1506 on Rome's Esquiline hill.

The incident comes about a month after other climate protesters, also linked to Ultima Generazione, glued themselves to the glass in front of Botticelli's celebrated Primavera painting at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence.

Their actions caused outrage on social media however there was no damage caused to the 15th-century painting which is considered a jewel of the Italian Renaissance.

The incidents in Italy follow a case earlier this year at the National Gallery in London where protesters from Just Stop Oil (JSO) attached their own "apocalyptic vision of the future" to Constable's Hay Wain painting before glueing themselves to its frame.

General Info

Address 00120, Vatican City

View on Map

Climate activists glue hands to Laocoön in Vatican Museums

00120, Vatican City

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77345
Previous article Italy hit by violent storms, two killed in Tuscany

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy hit by violent storms, two killed in Tuscany
English news in Italy

Italy hit by violent storms, two killed in Tuscany

Nigerian family refused entry to swimming pool in Italy, sparking racism row
English news in Italy

Nigerian family refused entry to swimming pool in Italy, sparking racism row

Pantelleria: remote Italian island ravaged by wildfire
English news in Italy

Pantelleria: remote Italian island ravaged by wildfire

Mussolini's granddaughter not to run in Italy election
English news in Italy

Mussolini's granddaughter not to run in Italy election

Italy marks 50 years since discovery of Riace Bronzes
English news in Italy

Italy marks 50 years since discovery of Riace Bronzes

125 women murdered in Italy over the past year
English news in Italy

125 women murdered in Italy over the past year

Calls for pigs in Rome sanctuary to be spared from swine fever cull
English news in Italy

Calls for pigs in Rome sanctuary to be spared from swine fever cull

Ferragosto: Italy's summer holiday on 15 August
English news in Italy

Ferragosto: Italy's summer holiday on 15 August

Rome police arrest serial fire starter
English news in Italy

Rome police arrest serial fire starter

Hollywood diva Gina Lollobrigida, 95, to run in Italy election
English news in Italy

Hollywood diva Gina Lollobrigida, 95, to run in Italy election

Piero Angela, Italian TV science journalist, dies at 93
English news in Italy

Piero Angela, Italian TV science journalist, dies at 93

Rome bank robber rescued after being buried in tunnel
English news in Italy

Rome bank robber rescued after being buried in tunnel

Mario Fiorentini, legendary Italian Resistance fighter, dies at 103
English news in Italy

Mario Fiorentini, legendary Italian Resistance fighter, dies at 103

Italy starts monkeypox vaccination campaign
English news in Italy

Italy starts monkeypox vaccination campaign

Italy puts 16 cities on red alert for heatwave this weekend
English news in Italy

Italy puts 16 cities on red alert for heatwave this weekend