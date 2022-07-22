Climate activists glue hands to Botticelli masterpiece in Italy

No damage caused to Renaissance painting.

Climate protesters glued themselves to Botticelli's celebrated Primavera painting at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence on Friday morning in front of shocked tourists, Italian media reports.

The 'Ultima Generazione' activists glued their hands to the work which was painted by the Italian Renaissance painter in the late 15th century and is considered among the most popular paintings in Western art.

The pair, with the aid of a third activist, then unfurled a banner that read "Ultima Generazione No Gas No Carbone" as they protested against the climate crisis.

The Uffizi confirmed that there was no damage caused to the masterpiece, thanks to the glass that protects the work, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

All three activists were removed from the gallery and face charges of interrupting a public service, resisting a public official, staging an unauthorised demonstration and defacing property, reports La Repubblica.

The incident at the Uffizi follows a recent case at the National Gallery in London where protesters from Just Stop Oil (JSO) attached their own "apocalyptic vision of the future" to Constable's masterpiece Hay Wain before glueing themselves to its frame.

Ultima Generazione said on Friday that they intend to carry out further protests soon in museums in Florence, Venice, Milan and Rome, reports news agency ANSA.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77259
Previous article Expo 2030: Rome mayor outlines 'green' bid to transform city

RELATED ARTICLES

Expo 2030: Rome mayor outlines 'green' bid to transform city
English news in Italy

Expo 2030: Rome mayor outlines 'green' bid to transform city

Italy issues red alert heatwave warning for 14 cities
English news in Italy

Italy issues red alert heatwave warning for 14 cities

Italy premier Mario Draghi urged to stay in office
English news in Italy

Italy premier Mario Draghi urged to stay in office

Rome police pull swimmer out of Trevi Fountain, twice
English news in Italy

Rome police pull swimmer out of Trevi Fountain, twice

Italy braced for 'Apocalisse4800' heatwave
English news in Italy

Italy braced for 'Apocalisse4800' heatwave

Italy faces taxi strike on 20-21 July amid protests against Uber
English news in Italy

Italy faces taxi strike on 20-21 July amid protests against Uber

Italy's president rejects Draghi's resignation
English news in Italy

Italy's president rejects Draghi's resignation

Tourist caught carving initials into Colosseum
English news in Italy

Tourist caught carving initials into Colosseum

Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi split after 20 years
English news in Italy

Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi split after 20 years

Rome mayor suspects foul play in spate of fires
English news in Italy

Rome mayor suspects foul play in spate of fires

US tourist falls into Italy's Mount Vesuvius volcano
English news in Italy

US tourist falls into Italy's Mount Vesuvius volcano

Rome bans alcohol for Måneskin concert
English news in Italy

Rome bans alcohol for Måneskin concert

Rome shuts streets for Angelina Jolie movie
English news in Italy

Rome shuts streets for Angelina Jolie movie

Italy: Dying man saved with new heart, hours after hospital wedding
English news in Italy

Italy: Dying man saved with new heart, hours after hospital wedding

Italy declares drought state of emergency in five regions
English news in Italy

Italy declares drought state of emergency in five regions