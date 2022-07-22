Expo 2030: Rome mayor outlines 'green' bid to transform city

Rome is up against Busan and Riyadh in bid to host Expo 2030.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri said on Thursday that environmental sustainability will be at the heart of Italy's bid to host Expo 2030 in the Eternal City.

If successful, the project would be a chance to "profoundly transform" the Italian capital by improving its flagging public transport infrastructure and urban decor, said Gualtieri.

The mayor made his remarks during a series of meetings to exchange ideas "to create together a unique project of cooperation and development for the city and the entire country", according to organisers who say that seven out of 10 Italians are in favour of Rome's candidature to host Expo 2030.

The talks, held at the Campidoglio and several other key locations around the city, saw the participation of politicans, academics, entrepreneurs and the media.

"It will be a transformation process that is not limited to cosmetic interventions but a profound plan for the city" - said Gualtieri - "We have time, resources, powers and institutional cohesion to make it happen".

Rome's proposed Expo site is in Tor Vergata in the south-eastern outskirts, near one of the capital's main universities, and the pavilions would be re-used after the event.Underlining the focus on sustainability, nature and zero emissions, Gualtieri pledged that it would be a "green" project and "not an Expo of cement".

The mayor also stressed that the capital's bid to host Expo coincides with a "sequence of events and resources, unique and unprecedented", citing the Jubilee 2025 and projects linked to Italy's PNRR funds.

Rome's bid to host Expo 2030 pits the Italian capital against Busan in South Korea and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

A more detailed proposal will be presented in Rome on 7 September and the winning city will be revealed by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) in 2023.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77258
Previous article Italy to hold early election on 25 September

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy issues red alert heatwave warning for 14 cities
English news in Italy

Italy issues red alert heatwave warning for 14 cities

Italy premier Mario Draghi urged to stay in office
English news in Italy

Italy premier Mario Draghi urged to stay in office

Rome police pull swimmer out of Trevi Fountain, twice
English news in Italy

Rome police pull swimmer out of Trevi Fountain, twice

Italy braced for 'Apocalisse4800' heatwave
English news in Italy

Italy braced for 'Apocalisse4800' heatwave

Italy faces taxi strike on 20-21 July amid protests against Uber
English news in Italy

Italy faces taxi strike on 20-21 July amid protests against Uber

Italy's president rejects Draghi's resignation
English news in Italy

Italy's president rejects Draghi's resignation

Tourist caught carving initials into Colosseum
English news in Italy

Tourist caught carving initials into Colosseum

Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi split after 20 years
English news in Italy

Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi split after 20 years

Rome mayor suspects foul play in spate of fires
English news in Italy

Rome mayor suspects foul play in spate of fires

US tourist falls into Italy's Mount Vesuvius volcano
English news in Italy

US tourist falls into Italy's Mount Vesuvius volcano

Rome bans alcohol for Måneskin concert
English news in Italy

Rome bans alcohol for Måneskin concert

Rome shuts streets for Angelina Jolie movie
English news in Italy

Rome shuts streets for Angelina Jolie movie

Italy: Dying man saved with new heart, hours after hospital wedding
English news in Italy

Italy: Dying man saved with new heart, hours after hospital wedding

Italy declares drought state of emergency in five regions
English news in Italy

Italy declares drought state of emergency in five regions

Donato Di Veroli, the last of Rome's Jews to survive the Holocaust, dies at 98
English news in Italy

Donato Di Veroli, the last of Rome's Jews to survive the Holocaust, dies at 98