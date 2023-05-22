20.6 C
News Sport

Rome honours AS Roma Women, champions of Italy

By: Wanted in Rome

AS Roma Women win Scudetto for first time.

Rome honoured AS Roma women's team with a prestigious award at city hall on Monday after a historic Serie A victory last month saw them crowned champions of Italy.

The team, led by captain Elisa Bartoli, were welcomed to the Campidoglio by Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri and sports councillor Alessandro Onorato.

The victorious players, who beat Fiorentina 2-1 to claim their team's first championship title, were joined by the club's head of women's football Betty Bavagnoli and their head coach Alessandro Spugna.

"It is an enormous pleasure to be here to reward this extraordinary team that has made the city fall in love with women's football," said Gualtieri as he presented the players with the Lupa Capitolina award.

"The enthusiasm around women's football is very positive and says a lot about equality, equal opportunities and the advancement of women", the mayor said, adding that Rome is now "the capital of women's football".

Two goals against Fiorentina - from Bartoli and Giada Greggi - saw AS Roma Femminile clinch their first Serie A title, five years after the squad's debut in the 2018-19 season.

