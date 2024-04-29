Rome park hosts FAO Global Library of Trees and Flowers

Tree project in Villa Pamphilj highlights biodiversity and sustainability.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the city of Rome have expanded an ambitious tree planting project in Villa Pamphilj park.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri and FAO Director-General QU Dongyu attended a ceremony on Wednesday to launch the second phase of the Global Library of Trees and Flowers - FAO Park where 100 trees were planted last autumn.

An additional 80 trees have been planted in the 2.5-hectare space in Rome's largest park, which is now home to trees and shrubs from all over the world.

A Villa Pamphilj, in prossimità del Giardino dei Giusti, fiorisce, è proprio il caso di dirlo, un nuovo bellissimo progetto realizzato in collaborazione con la @FAO: la Biblioteca degli #Alberi e dei #Fiori. Ecco di cosa si tratta. pic.twitter.com/XFww4mJeHu — Roberto Gualtieri (@gualtierieurope) April 28, 2024

The park has seven specific areas with trees from seven geographical areas: Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, the Near East, North America and the Pacific Area.

A new app allows visitors to follow an educational itinerary and access information about the various tree species in the park which is located near the Giardino dei Giusti.

With educational paths dedicated specifically to schools and families, the park is designed to raise awareness about sustainability, food security and the importance of biodiversity and plants for life on earth.

Cover image: Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri and FAO Director-General QU Dongyu at the Global Library of Trees and Flowers - FAO Park. Photo credit: © FAO - Alessandra Benedetti.