FAO to create Global Library of Trees and Flowers in Rome park

FAO collaborates with Rome to create tree planting project in Villa Pamphilj.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is to plant a 2.5-hectare space in Rome's Villa Pamphilj park with trees and shrubs from all over the world.

The FAO Park - Global Library of Trees and Flowers will be created in collaboration with the city of Rome and will see the planting of more than 90 species of trees representing seven geographical areas.

The project was launched on Monday at the headquarters of FAO by its newly re-elected director general QU Dongyu, Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri and environment councillor Sabrina Alfonsi.

The new space, to be located near the Giardino dei Giusti, is designed to raise awareness about sustainability, food security and the importance of biodiversity and plants for life on earth.

The area, immersed in greenery, will include educational and learning paths dedicated specifically to schools and families.

In a statement FAO said the "symbolic act of planting trees and vegetation representative of all regions of the world embodies the global unity and collective action needed to promote a more sustainable and food-secure world."

The trees - all species compatible with the local environment - were selected jointly by the city's garden service and the FAO forestry department, in line with phytosanitary guidelines.

The initial group of trees will be planted next autumn.

Cover image: FAO director-general QU Dongyu at the launch of FAO Park - Global Library of Trees and Flowers on 3 July. Photo credit: ©FAO/Cristiano Minichiello.