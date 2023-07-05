30.5 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 05 July 2023
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. FAO to create Global Library of Trees and Flowers in Rome park
News Environment

FAO to create Global Library of Trees and Flowers in Rome park

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

FAO collaborates with Rome to create tree planting project in Villa Pamphilj.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is to plant a 2.5-hectare space in Rome's Villa Pamphilj park with trees and shrubs from all over the world.

The FAO Park - Global Library of Trees and Flowers will be created in collaboration with the city of Rome and will see the planting of more than 90 species of trees representing seven geographical areas.

The project was launched on Monday at the headquarters of FAO by its newly re-elected director general QU Dongyu, Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri and environment councillor Sabrina Alfonsi.

The new space, to be located near the Giardino dei Giusti, is designed to raise awareness about sustainability, food security and the importance of biodiversity and plants for life on earth.

The area, immersed in greenery, will include educational and learning paths dedicated specifically to schools and families.

In a statement FAO said the "symbolic act of planting trees and vegetation representative of all regions of the world embodies the global unity and collective action needed to promote a more sustainable and food-secure world."

The trees - all species compatible with the local environment - were selected jointly by the city's garden service and the FAO forestry department, in line with phytosanitary guidelines.

The initial group of trees will be planted next autumn.

Cover image: FAO director-general QU Dongyu at the launch of FAO Park - Global Library of Trees and Flowers on 3 July. Photo credit: ©FAO/Cristiano Minichiello. 

General Info

Address Via Aurelia Antica, 183, 00164 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

FAO to create Global Library of Trees and Flowers in Rome park

Via Aurelia Antica, 183, 00164 Roma RM, Italy

Paideia 724x450
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Mater Dei H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Environment

Italy culture minister blasts Trevi Fountain protest by 'eco-vandals'

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Where to find Blue Flag beaches near Rome in 2023

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Climate activists turn famed Rome fountain black

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Rome climate activists stop traffic with naked protest

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Italy celebrates Earth Day 2023 in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Italy set to make 'vandal' climate activists pay for restoration work

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Climate activists dye water black in Rome's Barcaccia fountain

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Florence mayor stops climate activists spraying paint on Palazzo Vecchio

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -